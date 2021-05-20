Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $13,537.90 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Lota S. Zoth sold 2,045 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $13,537.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,429.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

