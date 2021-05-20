Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $65.83

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.83, but opened at $64.27. Inogen shares last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 3,088 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,609 shares of company stock worth $3,153,448. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

