Innoviva, Inc. Buys 3,731,025 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

