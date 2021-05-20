Innoviva, Inc. Buys 3,731,025 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.
