Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

