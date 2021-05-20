Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on III. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 455,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,561. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

