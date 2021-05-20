InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.59.
Shares of IFRX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
