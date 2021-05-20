InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.59.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

