Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce sales of $344.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $338.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.