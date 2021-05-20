Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

