Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Immunovant stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $7,491,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

