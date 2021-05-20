Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

