II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

