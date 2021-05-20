IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

