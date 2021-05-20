IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1,823.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

