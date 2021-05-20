IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,065 NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

NUEM opened at $35.02 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

