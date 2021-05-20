IFP Advisors Inc Has $75,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $273.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

