IFP Advisors Inc Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Crexendo worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

