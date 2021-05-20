IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 6,485 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

MILE opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

MILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

