IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 6,243 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $31,570,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

