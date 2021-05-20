IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 999 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $258.50 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

