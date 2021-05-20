IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.49 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

