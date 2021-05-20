IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.64 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

AVY opened at $216.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $103.12 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

