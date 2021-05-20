IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $142.63 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

