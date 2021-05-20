iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185.07 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00015428 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $487.76 million and $185.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.62 or 0.01179257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.61 or 0.09787778 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

