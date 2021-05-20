Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.75. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 112,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.