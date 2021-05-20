Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $36,840.44 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,840.44 or 0.96682657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

