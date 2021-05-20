Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,356 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.