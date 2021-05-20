IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of IBEX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,375. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.49 million and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

