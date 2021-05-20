Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

