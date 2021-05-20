Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 120 ($1.57).
LON:HYVE opened at GBX 113.30 ($1.48) on Monday. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £300.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.08.
Hyve Group Company Profile
