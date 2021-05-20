Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 120 ($1.57).

LON:HYVE opened at GBX 113.30 ($1.48) on Monday. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £300.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.08.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

