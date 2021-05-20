HyreCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,126% compared to the average volume of 643 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

