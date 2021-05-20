Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.