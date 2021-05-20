Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

