Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $224,619.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

