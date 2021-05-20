Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of HGEN opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 286,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.