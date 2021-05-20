Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

