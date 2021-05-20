HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.