HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 48,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

