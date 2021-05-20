H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$15.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481.

HR.UN stock opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.80.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

