Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

HWM stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

