Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

