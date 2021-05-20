Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
