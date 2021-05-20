Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.26 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

