HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $982.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 982 ($12.83) and last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 440769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,037 ($13.55).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

