Homeros (HMR) Hits Market Cap of $55.21 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and $9.96 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.01156002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.30 or 0.09665598 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.