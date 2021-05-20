Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 1,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Scott D. Lawrence acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $37,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

