Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,547,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

