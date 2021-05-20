HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.76. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 25,101 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

