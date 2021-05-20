HM Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $6,395,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.12 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.