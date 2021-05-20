Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $$11.87 during trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

