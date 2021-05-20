Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.