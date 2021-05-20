HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.63. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 9 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.